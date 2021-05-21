Long Island cop fatally shoots man during struggle

article

The Suffolk County Police Department and the New York Attorney General's Office are investigating the circumstances of a fatal shooting involving a cop on Thursday night.

An officer from the SCPD's Seventh Precinct responded to a 911 call about a "suspicious person" lying in the backseat of a vehicle on Bauer Avenue in Manorville around 10:45 p.m., authorities said. The officer arrived, located the car, and found the man, police said.

"The officer engaged him, and a struggle ensued. The officer fired his gun, striking the man," police said in a news release. "The man, whose identity has not been confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a knife was recovered from him."

Authorities said the cop was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment but didn't elaborate on what the treatment was for.

County homicide detectives and the attorney general's Office of Special Investigation are looking into the shooting. Under state law, the OSI investigates "every incident in which a police officer caused or may reasonably have caused the death of a person," according to the office's website .

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact either the SCPD Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or the Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

