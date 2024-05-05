Long Island teen arrested in car crash that killed 73-year-old woman

article

Police arrested a teenager on Long Island Saturday night, accused of driving while high and trying to flee the scene of a car crash that killed a 73-year-old woman.

Police said a 16-year-old male was driving a stolen 2008 Land Rover LR2 eastbound on Middle Country Road in Centerreach when he rear-ended the back of her sedan at approximately 9:10 p.m.

The woman who was rear-ended later died at the Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Police said a 50-year-old man who was also in the car with the woman was transported to the same hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said the teenager, who was not injured, tried to leave the scene, but was arrested.

The teenager has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident, criminal possession of stolen property, and driving while impaired by drugs.

The teenager will be arraigned at the Youth Part of First District Court in Central Islip on May 5.

Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.