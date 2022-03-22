Lollapalooza 2022 lineup: Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly

article

Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day and Machine Gun Kelly are among the acts that will headline the Lollapalooza 2022 music festival.

The four-day festival will take place in Grant Park July 28-31, 2022.

Tickets were going on sale at 12 p.m. CDT on Tuesday. 4-day general admission passes start at $350 with premium packages available for as much as $4,200.

Other headline acts are J. Cole, Doja Cat, Lil Baby and Kygo.

The full lineup is available on Lollapalooza’s website.

Four-day general admission passes start at $350.

A 4-day Platinum Tickets costs $4,200 and provides access to two "luxurious, climate-controlled Platinum Lounges featuring all-inclusive signature cocktails, beer, wine and curated culinary offerings."

It also includes golf car shuttle service between the lounge and the stage seating.

Advertisement

Lollapalooza was founded by Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell. It started as a multi-city tour before eventually being held in Chicago every year.