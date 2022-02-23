Woman in SoHo held against her will by locksmiths she found online

article

The NYPD was searching for two men who held a woman in SoHo against her will after she called a locksmith for help getting into her apartment.

On Feb. 8 at about 4:30 p.m., the 26-year-old victim accidentally broke her key in the lock as she tried to open the door to her apartment on Lafayette Street and East 4th Street.

The woman searched online for a locksmith using her cell phone. Two men arrived who told her it would be $300 to fix the lock. The woman agreed and she was able to get back inside.

When the suspects were done, they said the job was more labor-intensive and they would need a payment of $750. The victim refused. The suspects then demanded more money - $1,500 cash - for their services. The woman offered to get the money from a bank, but the suspects would not let her leave, said police.

According to cops, the men did not let the woman use her cell phone while they held her.

Finally, they allowed her to pay them by credit card. They then fled in a silver SUV.

No injuries were reported.

Suspect number one was described by police as having a light complexion, weighing about 170 pounds, approximately 5'8" tall. He had brown eyes, full beard with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded winter jacket, black pants and black shoes.

The second suspect had a light complexion, full beard and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.