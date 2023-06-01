Lizzo rents out Sacramento movie theater for team to watch Disney's 'Little Mermaid'

article

Grammy-winning songstress Lizzo rented out a movie theater in downtown Sacramento for her team to watch Disney's new live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid."

Lizzo, 35, took a short break after her tour stop at Golden 1 Center to support fellow singer and actress Halle Bailey, 23, who stars as Ariel in the film.

"I'm in Sacramento and so I wanted to rent a theater for my team and everybody so we could watch the Little Mermaid because it's dropping. And you know we have to support our Black Ariel," Lizzo shared on TikTok.

Bailey has been the target of racist backlash since Disney announced it tapped the Black actress to play the iconic red-haired princess in the adaptation of "The Little Mermaid."

The remake of the 1989 classic swam to the top of the box office opening week. The film brought in $118 million over the four-day holiday weekend, according to Variety. It ranks as the fifth-largest Memorial Day debut.