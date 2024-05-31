Biden delivers remarks on the situation in the Middle East

President Joe Biden said Friday that his predecessor, Donald Trump, was found guilty and "it’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible, for anyone to say this is rigged just because they don’t like the verdict."

His comments came the day after the conclusion of Trump’s criminal trial in New York, when the former president was convicted on all 34 felony charges in a hush money case stemming from the 2016 election.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Trump has claimed falsely the trial against him was rigged and connected to the Biden administration.

Biden said from the White House on Friday that the jury was chosen like any other in the U.S., and they heard five weeks of testimony and Trump had "every opportunity" to defend himself. He said no one is above the law.

"It’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this is rigged just because they don’t like the verdict," Biden said.