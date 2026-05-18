Hochul, Blakeman point fingers during LIRR strike

The Brief Amidst the chaos of an LIRR strike, Gov. Kathy Hochul and gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman are throwing accusations of who exactly is to blame. Hochul has made it clear that she blames President Donald Trump for the situation. Meanwhile, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is consistently throwing blame on the governor.



Amidst the chaos of an LIRR strike, Gov. Kathy Hochul and gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman are throwing accusations of who exactly is to blame.

Hochul, Blakeman respond to LIRR strike

What they're saying:

The strike is of most concern to New Yorkers, but the governor made it clear that she blames President Donald Trump for the situation.

President Trump had his own words for Hochul regarding her potential culpability in the strike, posting his thoughts on Truth Social.

Hochul has since remained on the topic of resuming negotiations between the MTA and the five unions representing the LIRR workers.

Meanwhile, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is consistently throwing blame on the governor, expressing the sentiment multiple times on X.

Mamdani's stance on the strike

In comparison to the gubernatorial hopefuls, New York City's mayor has chosen to remain neutral on the issue, instead focusing on logistics for the city:

Mamdani has previously stood with several other labor unions, including striking nurses and Starbucks employees.