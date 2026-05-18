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Hochul, Blakeman point fingers during LIRR strike

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Published  May 18, 2026 6:08pm EDT
Long Island Railroad
FOX 5 NY
Hochul, Blakeman point fingers during LIRR strike

Hochul, Blakeman point fingers during LIRR strike

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman go back and forth while LIRR workers continue to strike.

The Brief

    • Amidst the chaos of an LIRR strike, Gov. Kathy Hochul and gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman are throwing accusations of who exactly is to blame.
    • Hochul has made it clear that she blames President Donald Trump for the situation.
    • Meanwhile, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is consistently throwing blame on the governor.

NEW YORK - Amidst the chaos of an LIRR strike, Gov. Kathy Hochul and gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman are throwing accusations of who exactly is to blame.

Hochul, Blakeman respond to LIRR strike

What they're saying:

The strike is of most concern to New Yorkers, but the governor made it clear that she blames President Donald Trump for the situation.

President Trump had his own words for Hochul regarding her potential culpability in the strike, posting his thoughts on Truth Social.

Hochul has since remained on the topic of resuming negotiations between the MTA and the five unions representing the LIRR workers.

Meanwhile, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is consistently throwing blame on the governor, expressing the sentiment multiple times on X.

Bruce Blakeman on LIRR strike : 'Janno Lieber is a pompous ass'

Bruce Blakeman on LIRR strike : 'Janno Lieber is a pompous ass'

Blakeman blames Janno Lieber and Gov. Hochul for LIRR strike dragging on. For the first time in 30 years, hundreds of thousands of Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) riders are without service. 

Mamdani's stance on the strike

In comparison to the gubernatorial hopefuls, New York City's mayor has chosen to remain neutral on the issue, instead focusing on logistics for the city:

Mamdani has previously stood with several other labor unions, including striking nurses and Starbucks employees.

Mamdani and Sanders join nurses strike week 2: Full video

Mamdani and Sanders join nurses strike week 2: Full video

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Sen. Bernie Sanders joined striking nurses on the picket lines as New York City’s largest nurses strike in history entered its second week, with negotiations stalled and no agreement in sight.

The Source: This article includes reporting by FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

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