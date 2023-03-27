Student allegedly stabs classmate at Lindenhurst Middle School

article

One student is in custody after allegedly stabbing another student at Lindenhurst Middle School, Suffolk County police said.

The incident was reported to police Monday around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, a male student stabbed another male student in the leg.

"The individual responsible has been apprehended and is currently in police custody." — Superintendent Anthony Davidson

The victim was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of injuries. One student is in police custody, police said.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Anthony Davidson said, "At approximately 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, there was an altercation involving a weapon (knife) between two students in a hallway at Lindenhurst Middle School. The building immediately went into lockdown and the Suffolk County Police Department was contacted. The individual responsible has been apprehended and is currently in police custody. Emergency responders have arrived on site and are treating the injured student."

Davidson continued to say: "To allow for the police to continue with their investigation, please be advised that the building will remain under lockdown until further notice. With a lockdown, individuals are not permitted to enter or leave the school building. As such, we ask our parents/guardians to refrain from coming to the middle school to try and sign their child(ren) out of school. Please know, all other students are remaining in their classrooms and are safely in the care of our staff."

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for the latest.