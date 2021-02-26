Lincoln Center to host outdoor performances

Starting April 7, live performances will return to the Lincoln Center for the first time in almost a year.

As part of the "Restart Stages," initiative there will be 10 outdoor stages that will host everything from pop-up film screenings to pop-up concerts to pop-up cabarets.

According to the Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Clive Chang, the performing arts institution plans to use the space to give back as well.

"We'd love to host public school graduations on some of these venues," says Chang. "We'd love to have, you know, food distributions, blood drives, and census-related activations."

Chang adds that safety will also be a priority from touchless ticketing to rapid testing for the artists.

"Lincoln center is such a pillar," says Chang. "Such an important and significant part of the overall cultural fabric and also the economic engine of the city."

For the latest information surrounding performances, log onto the Lincoln Center's pop-up site: restartstages.org