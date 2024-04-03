Deaf Broadway stuns in sold-out 'Rent' performance at Lincoln Center

Watch the cast of Rent perform "Seasons of Love" in the media player above.

Lincoln Center hosted a sold-out, one-night-only performance of Jonathan Larson's "Rent", featuring a complete cast of deaf performers communicating in sign language from the renowned New York theater ensemble, Deaf Broadway.

The cast included "Only Murders in the Building" star James Caverly as Mark, Anjel Piñero as Mimi, and Joey Antonio as Angel.

"We’re "Over The Moon" with excitement for @deafbroadway’s SOLD-OUT performance of Jonathan Larson’s "RENT" in American Sign Language on Monday night!" Lincoln Center said in an Instagram post.

Rent takes place in the East Village of New York City and explores themes of love, self-expression, and seizing the present moment.

This Tony Award-winning Best Musical and Pulitzer Prize-winning Drama has transcended into a cultural sensation, with its powerful songs and universal storyline captivating audiences of every generation.

Songs from Rent include "Seasons of Love," "Without You," "Out Tonight," "One Song Glory," "I'll Cover You" and "Santa Fe."

Playbill said Rent is inspired by Puccini's La Boheme, showcasing a year in the lives of struggling young artists and musicians in New York's Lower East Side, navigating through poverty and the looming specter of HIV/AIDS as they strive to pursue their dreams.

About Deaf Broadway

Garrett Zuercher, Caverly, Kim Hale, and Miriam Rochford co-founded Deaf Broadway amidst the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as a tribute to the late composer Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday.

The group debuted with virtual renditions of Sondheim's classics "Sweeney Todd" and "Into the Woods," which have now graced the stages of Lincoln Center.