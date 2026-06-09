'Life-threatening' rip currents at NYC beaches prompts high risk alert
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NEW YORK CITY - Beachgoers are being urged to follow safety protocols as a severe rip current risk threatens shorelines in New York City on Tuesday.
What we know:
Officials issued an emergency alert, warning the public that life-threatening rip currents are expected to persist until 9 p.m. Tuesday and are strong enough to sweep away even the most experienced.
The alert comes with a strict directive for all residents and tourists: Do not swim on any red-flagged beaches or enter the water in areas where a lifeguard is not actively on duty.
How to survive a rip current
What you can do:
If you find yourself caught in the outward pull of the water, follow these life-saving steps:
- Do not fight the current: Swimming directly against the pull of the water toward the shore will quickly drain your energy and increase the risk of drowning.
- Swim parallel to the shoreline: Move sideways along the beach. Rip currents are generally narrow, so swimming parallel to the coast will help you escape the channel of moving water.
- Head back to land: Once you feel you are free of the current's pull, swim at an angle away from the current and back toward the beach.
- Float or tread water: If you are too tired to swim out of the current, conserve your energy by floating or treading water until the current dissipates past the breaker line.
- Signal for help: If you are unable to reach the shore, face the beach, wave your arms, and yell for a lifeguard's assistance.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from NYC Emergency Management.