Library security guard fatally stabbed in New York

A man entered a library in Rockland County, New York, and fatally stabbed a security guard who was sitting at the front desk, authorities said.

The bloody attack happened on the third floor the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley at about 2 p.m., authorities said.

Several patrons tackled the attacker and held him until cops arrived, the Spring Valley Police Department said.

One eyewitness told FOX 5 NY that he and others rushed to help the wounded woman. He said people offered pieces of clothing so he could fashion a bandage for her bleeding stab wounds.

Emergency medical technicians arrived and rushed the 52-year-old woman to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she died, police said.

Officers took into custody a 25-year-old Spring Valley resident, police said.

State Sen. David Carlucci, who represents the area, said in a statement that he is praying for the family of the victim.

Advertisement

"Many in our community visit the Finkelstein Memorial Library, and it's a place I have taken my own children and have always felt safe," Carlucci said. "I am extremely upset over this act of violence that incited more fear and chaos in our close-knit community."

Carlucci said he would work with officials with the library and the state to improve security.