
LI nurses arrested in fake vaccine card scam: Suffolk DA

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Amityville
Fake vaccination card operation busted on Long Island

Two Long Island nurses are facing charges for allegedly running a fake COVID vaccination card operation.

NEW YORK - Two nurses from Long Island are facing charges for allegedly running a fake COVID vaccination card operation. 

Prosecutors in Suffolk County say 49-year-old Julie Devuono, who owns Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, charged adults $220 and children $85 for a false entry on phony vacine cards.

The pair would then enter the information into the state's immunization database.

Investigators said they seized a ledger documenting $1.5M in profits since November and took nearly $1M in cash from Devuono's home.

"These individuals allegedly used their positions as licensed healthcare professionals to engage in criminal conduct for their financial benefit," said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney. "This fraudulent scheme was uncovered thanks to the hard work of the members of the Suffolk County Police Department DA’s squad assigned to my office.    I hope this sends a message to others who are considering gaming the system that they will get caught and that we will enforce the law to the fullest extent." 

DeVuono and Urraro are being charged with one count of second-degree Forgery, while DeVuono is also charged with a cont of first-degree Offering a False Instrument for Filing.