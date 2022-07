2 men convicted of murder in killing of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz

A pair of alleged gang members have been convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

Authorities say Diego Suero and Frederick Then are members of the Trinitarios gang, and ordered Guzman-Feliz's killing.

Guzman-Feliz was dragged from a bodega in the Bronx and stabbed to death after he was mistaken for a rival gang member.

Suero and Then face 25 years to life in prison when they are sentenced in September.

Five of the fourteen men charged in the case have already been sentenced.