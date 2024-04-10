Legendary New York City DJ Mister Cee dies at 57

article

DJ Mister Cee, a legendary part of New York City's hip-hop community, has died, the radio station HOT 97 confirmed on Wednesday.

Mister Cee, whose real name was Calvin LeBrun, was the DJ behind Big Daddy Kane's debut in 1988 and was also an executive producer for the Notorious B.I.G.'s acclaimed debut album "Ready to Die."

Mister Cee hosted the popular "Throwback at Noon" program on HOT 97 and worked for the station for 21 years, before moving on to 94.7 The Block and becoming a popular hip-hop DJ on SiriusXM.

"As a family at HOT 97 and WBLS, we’re deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Mister Cee. He wasn’t just a DJ; he was a pillar of our stations, bringing joy to countless listeners with his legendary Throwback at Noon and Friday Night Live sets," HOT 97 said in a statement. "Mr. Cee’s influence stretched far beyond the airwaves, shaping the very fabric of NYC’s DJ culture. Our hearts are heavy as we send our love and condolences to his family and the fans whose lives he touched through his music."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Mister Cee attends Iconic Records: Life After Death Launch Event on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Warner Music Experience) Expand

"Rest easy, Mr. Cee. Your legacy will live forever."

DJ Mister Cee was 57. the cause of death has not yet been released.