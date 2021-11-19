Lee Lee's bakery ready for the rush for its famous pies

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Lee Lee's bakery in Harlem is busy preparing for the holiday season.

"This year, the phone had been ringing off the hook. People are excited — they're traveling and they're really ahead of the game," owner Kellyn Tillers-Smalls said. "They know shipping is going to be a little bit of a bit of a bear this year."

It's been especially hectic after a year when many couldn't spend the holidays with loved ones.

"We do sweet potato pies by hand — it's all handmade, pure ingredients so everybody wants to love on the table," Tillers-Smalls said. "And we put love from our hands so it works out well for us and it has been a panic."

People come from far and wide for the sweet potato pies, which will be available starting on Saturday. This year, Lee Lee's is doing first come, first serve.

"Ultimately, it's about the pies," Tillers-Smalls said. "The pies, the pies, the pies, the pies!"

Lee Lee's Baked Goods | 283 W. 118th St., New York, N.Y. 10026 | 917-493-6633 | leeleesrugelach.com

