LeBron James rents taco truck to feed crews battling Getty Fire

NBA star LeBron James sent a taco truck to help feed emergency crews battling the Getty Fire in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Lakers player was forced to evacuate his own Brentwood home during the fire.

“Shout out to @KingJames for generously sending over a taco truck to support our LA firefighters, first responders, and law enforcement folks that have been on the front lines fighting the #GettyFire,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in his tweet.

The governor shared photos of firefighters taking a break to eat.

The food truck was from the local restaurant chain Mariscos Jalisco.

James has famously used the phrase "Taco Tuesday" in Instagram posts to share his love of tacos.

He attempted to trademark "Taco Tuesday" last month but the patent office turned him down.