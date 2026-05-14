Large sinkhole closes lanes on westbound LIE at Exit 49

The Brief A large sinkhole has forced lane closures on the westbound Long Island Expressway at Exit 49. Police said the right and center lanes of the westbound roadway are closed as crews work to repair the damage. Officials said the lane closures are expected to remain in place until about Friday afternoon.



A large sinkhole has forced lane closures on the westbound Long Island Expressway at Exit 49 and is expected to affect traffic until at least Friday afternoon, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

What we don't know:

Police said the right and center lanes of the westbound roadway are closed as crews work to repair the damage.

Authorities said the hole measures approximately 10 feet wide and 8 feet deep. The call was reported around 1:15 p.m.

Police said one vehicle partially entered the hole, but no injuries were reported.

What you can do:

Drivers are being advised to expect delays in the area as repair work continues.

Timeline:

Officials said the lane closures are expected to remain in place for about 24 hours.