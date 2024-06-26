Expand / Collapse search

Lakewood murder: NJ mom charged with drowning her two children

Published  June 26, 2024 7:53am EDT
Lakewood
FOX 5 NY

NEW JERSEY - A mother in Lakewood, NJ has been charged with murder in the deaths of her two children – ages 1 and 3 – who had both been drowned, Ocean County authorities said.

According to authorities, Naomi Elkins, 27, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of murder – among other charges – in connection with the deaths of her two children.

Officers responded to a home on Shenandoah Drive around 4:50 p.m. to a report of two children in cardiac arrest. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful on the two children, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.  

An investigation revealed both victims were Elkins’ children. It was further determined that the 1-year-old victim had been stabbed, and that both children had been drowned. Continuing investigation revealed Elkins was responsible for the deaths of both of her children.

She was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where she was lodged pending a detention hearing.