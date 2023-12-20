Suffolk County PD: Armed, intoxicated man takes own life after exchanging fire with police

A man in Lake Ronkonkoma allegedly took his own life after exchanging gunfire with Suffolk County Police Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to reports of an intoxicated man with a gun inside his home on Wiggins Avenue around 9 a.m.

When police arrived, the man exchanged fire with officers before running back inside his house.

Shortly after, officers said they heard gunshots from inside.

Emergency services found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating and the New York State Attorney General's Office has been notified.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.