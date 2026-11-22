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The Brief Flights headed to LaGuardia are currently running about 3 hours and 19 minutes late on average, and the FAA’s delay program there runs until 2:59 a.m. Monday. Newark-bound flights are delayed about an hour and 45 minutes because of low clouds, according to the FAA. JFK is faring much better, with departures delayed about 15 minutes as of early Sunday afternoon.



If you’re flying in or out of the New York City area on Sunday, pack your patience.

The Federal Aviation Administration says flights headed to LaGuardia are delayed an average of more than three hours because of low visibility, and Newark isn’t far behind, as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

What we know:

The trouble at LaGuardia started picking up Sunday afternoon. The FAA put the airport under a ground delay program at 3:30 p.m. That means planes headed to LaGuardia have to wait at their departure airports until they’re given a takeoff time. The FAA says those flights are running an average of 199 minutes behind.

It’s not just a local problem. The delays apply to flights coming from just about anywhere in the contiguous U.S., plus several Canadian cities, including Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, according to the FAA.

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Newark has been dealing with its own delay program since 1 p.m. The FAA says flights headed there are delayed about 105 minutes on average because of low clouds. Flights leaving Newark are running about an hour behind, though the FAA says that number is going down.

JFK is the bright spot. As of 12:43 p.m., the FAA said departures there were delayed about 15 minutes, though that number was rising.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear yet how many flights will end up being canceled at the three airports. It’s also unclear whether Delta’s system problems are adding to the backup at LaGuardia, where the airline runs a major hub.

What's next:

The FAA’s delay program at Newark is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. LaGuardia’s runs until 2:59 a.m. Monday. Either one could be extended, or lifted early if the weather clears.

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Big picture view:

Delta flyers had an extra problem Sunday. Delta flights were delayed nationwide after problems with systems that calculate takeoff weights and ensure safe aircraft settings, according to an FAA advisory, CNN reported.

The FAA said those Delta delays were not tied to its own air traffic systems.