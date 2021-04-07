L.A. driver points gun out window... 'Anybody wanna die?'

A woman waiting to merge into a busy L.A. intersection lost her patience in a hurry -- she pointed a gun out the window, threatened to kill people ... and fired, TMZ reported.

The incident reportedly occurred Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the busy intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Olympia Boulevard.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received multiple radio calls regarding a woman firing a gun in the air.

She points the firearm and then asks an ominous question ... "Anybody wanna die now? Anybody???" The woman appears to point the gun at different cars passing in front of her ... it makes for a terrifying scene. Even scarier is what she did next -- unload a round straight-up through her sunroof.

LASD deputies eventually caught up with her and she was arrested for felony negligent discharge of a firearm. The department said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was identified by the sheriff's office as 34-year-old Ashley Tamika Greenwade, according to FOX 11.

Greenwade also allegedly told authorities she was Dr. Dre’s daughter, which was not confirmed.

Her bail was set at $35,000.