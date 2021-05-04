Kodiak Cakes sued over protein claims

article

The maker of Kodiak Cakes waffles and other foods that are marketed as "Protein-Packed" is facing a class-action lawsuit.

Baker Mills is accused of deceptively labeling Kodiak Cakes by overstating the amount of protein they contain.

The plaintiffs claim that the products contain 17% less protein than the 14 grams that are listed on the packaging. They also allege that the products contain even less "biologically available" protein because they contain lower value wheat and pea protein.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The suit also claims that the Utah-based company's nutrition panel does not include the percent daily value of protein as required by federal regulations.

Alex Hinkley, a New York man, is one of the lead plaintiffs. The suit claims that he purchased Kodiak Cakes flapjack and waffle mixes from 2019 until February 2021 based on the labeling. Hinkley claims that he was misled and he would not have made the purchases if he knew the product contained less protein.

Advertisement

The suit asks for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, restitution, and legal fees.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Fox5NY has reached out to Baker Mills. This story will be updated when the company responds.