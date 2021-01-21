Knife-wielding man shot, killed by NYPD officers in the Bronx

article

The NYPD is investigating after a man armed with a knife was shot and killed by two police officers in the Bronx on Thursday evening.

Authorities say that at around 6:15 p.m., two officers were stopped at a traffic light at East 233rd Street and Barnes Avenue in the Wakefield section of the Bronx when they saw a physical dispute on the street and people yelling for help. The officers got out of their car and saw a man with a large knife chasing a woman down the street

The officers identified themselves and demanded the man drop the knife, at which point the man turned around and charged the officers while still armed with the knife.

The officers fired a total of fix to six rounds from their weapons, striking the man.

The man was taken to Montefiore Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

Police officials said that numerous other knives were recovered from the scene and from the suspect while he was hospitalized.

The officers involved were not reportedly injured.