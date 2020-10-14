Knife-wielding man wanted in string of Bronx subway robberies

The NYPD is searching for a man wanted in connection to a string of knifepoint robberies in subway stations across the Bronx that left one person hospitalized.

Authorities say the suspect has struck at least eight times since August 10, targeting victims inside of stations on the 2, 5, and 6 subway lines.

In each instance, the suspect would approach the victim, display a knife, and demand the victim’s property. So far, he has made off with over $5,000 in cash and items.

In one incident on August 25 inside the Brook Avenue subway station, the suspect allegedly stabbed his victim, a 44-year-old man, multiple times in the chest after demanding the victim’s property. The suspect then took the victim’s wallet, cash, and phone, which had a combined value of $1,400 before fleeing the station.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say the suspect has also accosted people aboveground, as on August 28 he robbed another 44-year-old man on the street near Olinville Avenue and East 219th Street.

Police have released a surveillance photo and video of the suspect they describe as male, between 20-30 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.