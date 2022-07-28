Knife pulled after gas pump fight in upstate NY: State Police

article

A person has been arrested after a dispute at a gas station in Dutchess County ended up in threats and a knife being drawn.

According to the New York State Police, on July 27, troopers were sent to a Gulf gas station on Route 9 in the town of Wappinger after a 9-1-1 call of a fight in progress with a knife.

Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Sydney Heidt brandishing the weapon. Officers managed to take control of the situation and disarm Heidt.

After an investigation, it was determined that the altercation began over a person allegedly cutting the line at the gasoline pump. During the altercation, Heidt allegedly brandished the knife and menaced the victim.

Height was arrested and charged with second-degree menacing and 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon.