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Knicks Game 1 victory means $100 off your tab at NYC bar

By
FOX 5 NY
New York Knicks
Published June 3, 2026 12:16 PM EDT
Published June 3, 2026 12:16 PM EDT
From the Alamo to the NBA Finals: Tina Cervasio sets the stage for Game 1
From the Alamo to the NBA Finals: Tina Cervasio sets the stage for Game 1

From the Alamo to the NBA Finals: Tina Cervasio sets the stage for Game 1

FOX 5 NY's Tina Cervasio joined Newsroom Live from San Antonio, talking Knicks with Dan Bowens ahead of Game 1.

The Brief

    • The Jeffrey is offering a $100 discount on bar tabs on Wednesday night if the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1.
    • During Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, they slashed customers' bills by 37% following the Knicks' blowout victory over the Cavaliers.
    • To afford this $100 discount, the bar made a high-stakes bet with the prediction market Kalshi.

NEW YORK CITY - The Knicks aren't just playing for the city's pride on Wednesday night, they're playing for its fans' bar tabs.

What we know:

The Jeffrey is giving fans a $100 discount off their bar tabs if the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

"Come watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals at The Jeffrey on Wednesday. If the Knicks win, we’ll pick up your tab!!" the Upper East Side bar posted on social media.

The offer is only valid during the game for customers who arrive before tip-off at 8:30 p.m.

The backstory:

This isn't the first time The Jeffrey has offered a winning promotion.

During the Eastern Conference Finals, the bar ended up slashing bills by 37% after the Knicks claimed a 130-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 4.

That's when Kalshi, the prediction market, stepped in to offer the bar a safety net: a $13,000 payout if the Knicks win Game 1, which would cover most of Wednesday's $100 promo cost.

Related

Where to watch the Knicks game tonight in NYC: Official watch parties, bars and more
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Where to watch the Knicks game tonight in NYC: Official watch parties, bars and more

Looking for where to watch the Knicks game tonight in NYC? Here are the official Knicks watch parties, bar takeovers and viewing options for Game 1.

But there is a catch. If New York loses, the bar is on the hook for $5,000.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from The Jeffrey X account.

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