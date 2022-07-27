Kings Plaza mall robbery: Thief mugs 73-year-old woman

Police in New York are looking for a thief who robbed a shopper at a mall in Brooklyn earlier this week.

A man approached a 73-year-old woman exiting the Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Mill Basin at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday and tried to grab her shoulder bag, the NYPD said.

"After a brief struggle the male managed to forcibly remove the bag and fled on foot heading eastbound out of the parking lot to parts unknown," New York City police said in a release. "The victim sustained an injury to her left hand and was treated by EMS on scene."

The robber got away with about $800 and the woman's ID cards, cops said.

Authorities released security camera video showing the person they believe attacked the woman. He was last seen wearing an orange and purple du-rag head cover, sunglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a pink backpack, gray pants, and multicolored sneakers.