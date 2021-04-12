Kim Potter identified as officer who shot Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center

article

The police officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center Sunday afternoon was identified as Kim Potter by the Minnesota BCA Monday night.

In a release, the BCA said Potter has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years. She has been placed under standard administrative leave.

Bodycam footage released Monday showed the moments leading up to the deadly shooting, including when Potter yelled, "Taser, Taser," before shooting her gun. The Brooklyn Center Police Chief said Monday that he believes she mistook her gun for her Taser.

According to state records, Potter also served as a LEMA Honor Guard Leadership Team member as a Casket Lieutenant.

