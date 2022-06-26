Gov. Hochul calls special session for new gun safety legislation

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is bringing state lawmakers back to Albany to debate new gun safety legislation.

Thursday's special session is in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the New York law that required people applying for a concealed carry permit to demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public.

Officials are considering restrictions on concealed weapons inside sensitive locations, like government buildings and bars.

They are also looking at mandatory training for those applying for a permit to carry a gun.