July is National Ice Cream Month: Here's who's offering a sweet deal

July is National Ice Cream Month, and July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and in response, stores and businesses all across the nation are offering deals on everyone's favorite chilly treat all month long.

So you won't miss out on a single cone, here's a list of some of the best deals you can find to keep your sweet tooth happy.

Alden's Organic

Alden's Organic is hosing seven giveaways during July to give customers a chance to win any free Alden's Organic product, cake cones and more. They are also giving away 500 coupons that can be used on your favorite Alden's products.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins is offering a free regular-sized scoop to anyone who downloads their app for the first time.They are also offering $5 off any purchase of $15 or more from July 17 through July 23.

Carvel

Every Wednesday, anyone buying an ice cream sundae can get another one for free. Carvel is also introducing a new limited-edition flavor, "Brookie," a mixture of brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream.

Cold Stone Creamery

New users of the My Cold Stone Club Rewards can get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon for Creations.

Friendly's

You can get a free medium sundae if you join the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club.

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge

You can get the Strawberry Pink Sundae for $5 from July 15 to July 17.

Museum of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream is giving away 1,000 free tickets to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Visit their Instagram page for more information.

Pressed

A visit to your local Pressed Freeze on July 17 can get you a size 1 freeze for just $3.

Whole Foods

From July 6 to July 19, Whole Foods is offering a whopping 25% off ice cream and frozen treats to celebrate.