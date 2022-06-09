Death of Julio Ramirez remains a mystery over a month later

Hundreds of people gathered in Times Square on Wednesday night to hold a candlelight vigil and call for answers in the mysterious death of 25-year-old social worker Julio Ramirez in April.

Questions remain over whether Ramirez, a gay man who was found unresponsive in the back of a cab on April 21 after a night out, was targeted or if his death was simply an unfortunate accident.

Ramirez was last seen early in the morning at the Ritz Bar and Lounge in Hell's Kitchen. According to friends, he was seen with three unknown men.

Ramirez stopped sharing his location on his phone at 3:45 a.m. and was found unresponsive just after 4 a.m. in a taxi. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital soon afterward.

Following his death, loved ones said they found that over $20,000 was transferred from his bank account.

The cause of Ramirez's death is still unknown.

According to friends of Ramirez, he frequented Hell's Kitchen, but never felt unsafe.

FOX 5 NY reached out to the NYPD to see if there were any updates in the case, however, officials said there is no new information but the case remains open and an investigation is ongoing.