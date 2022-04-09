Julian Lennon sings John's "Imagine" for first time for Ukraine fundraiser

For the very first time, Julian Lennon, son of legendary Beatle John Lennon, sang his father's most iconic solo song "Imagine" during a benefit for Ukrainian refugees.

Lennon had vowed to never perform the song, but the ongoing conflict in Ukraine changed the 59-year-old singer-songwriter's mind.

"The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy," Lennon wrote on his YouTube channel. "As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could. So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, IMAGINE."

The performance is part of the #StandUpForUkraine campaign, a global fundraising effort to help refugees from the war.

"Why now, after all these years?" Lennon wrote. "I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘IMAGINE' would be if it was the ‘End of the World’… But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time… The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for."

The #StandUpForUkraine campaign has raised over $10 billion to support Ukranian refugees.

Earlier this week, Pink Floyd reunited without singer Roger Waters to release its first original song in nearly three decades, "Hey Hey Rise Up." The song was released Friday and the band says proceeds will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund.

