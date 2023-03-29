New art exhibit on display inside Terminal 4 at JFK Airport

A new art exhibit that highlights artists with Queens' connections is now on display inside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The terminal has paired with the Museum of the City of New York to offer a taste of what some of the artists have to offer, but also connect travelers to the community the airport is located in.

Fifteen images are on display at Terminal 4, demonstrating the meaning of "home" to the individuals who are featured.

It encompasses a variety of viewpoints that capture the diversity of the city.

The images also touch on different subjects such as climate change, immigration and the housing crisis.

The exhibit will be on display for 90 days.