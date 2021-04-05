Jets trade Sam Darnold to Carolina Panthers

article

The New York Jets have traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers.

The team will get the Panthers' 6th round pick in the 2021 draft along with the 2nd round and 4th round picks in the 2022 draft.

The Jets have the second overall pick in this year's draft. They are expected to take a quarterback with that selection.

The team started last season 0-13 but finished the season with 2 wins.

