JetBlue flying NYC to Paris nonstop starting in late June

In a few months, low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways' nonstop New York City to Paris flight will start running.

JetBlue said in a press release the new service’s launch is scheduled for June 29. Tickets for the daily flights between the John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) in New York and the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in France became purchasable Tuesday, according to the airline.

"We are excited to continue disrupting the transatlantic market and offer business and leisure customers traveling to and from Paris an opportunity to experience our highly acclaimed Mint and core products in a market that has suffered from high fares by legacy carriers for far too long," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said.

Until Thursday, U.S.-originating passengers can buy roundtrip tickets for JetBlue’s "core" seating from JFK to CDG for as low as $479, the airline said. Tickets in the offer for the Mint seating with lie-flat seats had a $1,899 starting price.

The fare offer is "valid until 3/9/23 for departure travel 9/10-12/8/23 and return travel 9/17-12/13/23," with additional requirements of it needing to be roundtrip and involve a Saturday night stay, according to JetBlue’s website.

FILE - JetBlue planes at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, U.S., on Nov. 24, 2021. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

There is also a fare offer for Paris-originating passengers.

The carrier had earlier indicated in November it had plans to add the Paris flight.

JetBlue’s unveiling of the Paris route comes roughly 18 months after it started its first transatlantic route , JFK to London Heathrow. Nonstop Boston-to-London flights were introduced last year.

On its website , JetBlue said "service from Boston" to Paris was "on the horizon."

The Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport saw over 57 million passengers in 2022.

