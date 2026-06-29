JetBlue flight reports striking drone on approach to JFK Airport: FAA

The Brief A JetBlue flight reported striking a drone while on its final approach to JFK International Airport Monday morning. The aircraft landed safely, and a post-flight inspection revealed no damage to the plane. The FAA has launched a full investigation.



A JetBlue Airways flight reported a midair collision with a drone while making its final approach to John F. Kennedy International Airport early Monday morning.

What we know:

According to a preliminary statement released by the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of a JetBlue Airlines flight reported striking a drone at an altitude of approximately 3,000 feet around 7:15 a.m.

An inspection of the aircraft upon landing revealed no damage to the plane.

JetBlue said the plane landed without incident, and that passengers were deplaned normally.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown who was operating the drone in restricted airspace. The size, model, and current whereabouts of the drone involved in the reported strike have also not been released.

What's next:

The FAA has confirmed that it is launching a full investigation into the incident.