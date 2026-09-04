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Jesus Acosta indicted on all charges in deadly Bronx bodega shooting

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published September 4, 2026 7:28 AM EDT
Published September 4, 2026 7:28 AM EDT
NYPD arrests Jesus Acosta in Soundview park after anonymous tip
NYPD arrests Jesus Acosta in Soundview park after anonymous tip

NYPD arrests Jesus Acosta in Soundview park after anonymous tip

The NYPD has arrested 31-year-old Jesus Acosta following an anonymous 911 tip that led officers to a park in the Soundview section of the Bronx. Acosta faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in connection with two fatal shootings in Brooklyn and the Bronx over the past week.

NEW YORK - A Bronx grand jury indicted Jesus Acosta on all charges Thursday following his arrest in connection with two fatal shootings in the city over the summer. 

Prosecutors allege Acosta, 31, was the gunman who killed a bodega customer during a robbery on Aug. 25, two days after he allegedly shot a man to death at a Brooklyn restaurant. 

What we know:

Acosta was arrested on August 29 and charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, robbery and weapons offenses after a four-day NYPD manhunt. 

NYC bodega shooting: Deep dive into the surveillance video
NYC bodega shooting: Deep dive into the surveillance video

NYC bodega shooting: Deep dive into the surveillance video

The NYPD is searching for a gunman seen on camera shooting a man during a bodega robbery overnight in the Bronx. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso and Dan Bowens are breaking down the surveillance video on Newsroom Live.

Police launched a citywide search for Acosta following a deadly shooting and robbery at 149 Grill & Deli at East 149th Street and Walton Avenue in the West Concourse section of the Bronx.

A 33-year-old customer was shot in the chest and died at Lincoln Hospital. 

Ex-NYPD detective breaks down search for bodega shooter
Ex-NYPD detective breaks down search for bodega shooter

Ex-NYPD detective breaks down search for bodega shooter

Former NYPD Lt. Commander of Detectives Ralph Salento discusses the ongoing manhunt for 31-year-old Jesus Acosta, a parolee wanted in connection with two recent fatal shootings at a Bronx deli and a Brooklyn food spot.

Investigators said Acosta was also the suspect in a prior deadly shooting inside a building on Rockaway Avenue in Brooklyn, where a 44-year-old man was killed. 

Acosta was previously convicted of attempted murder in 2015 and sentenced to 11 years in prison. He was out on parole at the time of the shootings. 

What's next:

Acosta is due back in court on September 29.

New York CityCrime and Public Safety