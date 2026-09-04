Jesus Acosta indicted on all charges in deadly Bronx bodega shooting

A Bronx grand jury indicted Jesus Acosta on all charges Thursday following his arrest in connection with two fatal shootings in the city over the summer.

Prosecutors allege Acosta, 31, was the gunman who killed a bodega customer during a robbery on Aug. 25, two days after he allegedly shot a man to death at a Brooklyn restaurant.

What we know:

Acosta was arrested on August 29 and charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, robbery and weapons offenses after a four-day NYPD manhunt.

Police launched a citywide search for Acosta following a deadly shooting and robbery at 149 Grill & Deli at East 149th Street and Walton Avenue in the West Concourse section of the Bronx.

A 33-year-old customer was shot in the chest and died at Lincoln Hospital.

Investigators said Acosta was also the suspect in a prior deadly shooting inside a building on Rockaway Avenue in Brooklyn, where a 44-year-old man was killed.

Acosta was previously convicted of attempted murder in 2015 and sentenced to 11 years in prison. He was out on parole at the time of the shootings.

What's next:

Acosta is due back in court on September 29.