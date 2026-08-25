NYPD searching for gunman after violent Bronx deli robbery caught on video

The Brief The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a customer was shot during a late-night bodega robbery in the Bronx. Surveillance video shows a gunman opening fire seconds after entering the 149 Grill & Deli, on E. 149th Street and Walton Avenue, shortly after midnight Tuesday. The suspect fled after threatening the clerk and stealing cash from the register, according to investigators.



The NYPD is searching for a gunman seen on camera shooting a man during a bodega robbery overnight in the Bronx.

Police said the gunman wounded a customer at the 149 Grill & Deli in the West Concourse section before robbing the register at around 12:16 a.m. Tuesday.

Bodega shooting surveillance video

What we know:

Surveillance video shows the suspect opening fire seconds after entering the bodega on E. 149th Street and Walton Avenue, where two customers were already inside.

The suspect is seen walking in with his hands inside his hoodie, then looking over at the counter and pulling out a handgun. He then started shooting at a 33-year-old customer who was just feet away, police said.

The suspect is next seen going behind the counter, where police said the cash register had already been opened. The clerk got on the ground as the suspect pointed the gun, grabbed almost all the cash and took off, according to officers.

The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, police said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

By the numbers:

According to the NYPD's latest crime statistics, shootings are down 11.8% year-to-date in the 44th Precinct, where the armed bodega robbery occurred.