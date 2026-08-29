Jesus Acosta arrested after deadly Bronx bodega shooting caught on camera
NEW YORK - The NYPD said it arrested Jesus Acosta Saturday morning after searching for him in connection with a deadly Bronx bodega robbery and a separate Brooklyn homicide.
Police did not immediately announce where Acosta was arrested or what charges he faces.
Deadly shooting at Bronx bodega
What we know:
Acosta had been identified by police as the suspected gunman in the shooting of a customer inside the 149 Grill & Deli at East 149th Street and Walton Avenue in the West Concourse section of the Bronx.
The shooting happened around 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
Surveillance video showed a gunman opening fire shortly after entering the bodega, then going behind the counter and taking cash from the register, according to prior police information.
The 33-year-old customer was shot in the chest and later died at Lincoln Hospital.
Separate Brooklyn homicide case
What's next:
Police had also said Acosta was wanted in the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man inside a building on Rockaway Avenue in Brooklyn.
The NYPD has not released additional information about the arrest.
The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD and prior FOX 5 NY reporting.