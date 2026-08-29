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Jesus Acosta arrested after deadly Bronx bodega shooting caught on camera

By
FOX 5 NY
New York
Published August 29, 2026 2:15 PM EDT
Published August 29, 2026 2:15 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • NYPD said it arrested Jesus Acosta Saturday morning.
    • Acosta was sought in connection with a deadly shooting during a robbery at a Bronx bodega.
    • He was also wanted in a separate Brooklyn homicide, according to prior police information.

NEW YORK - The NYPD said it arrested Jesus Acosta Saturday morning after searching for him in connection with a deadly Bronx bodega robbery and a separate Brooklyn homicide.

Police did not immediately announce where Acosta was arrested or what charges he faces.

Deadly shooting at Bronx bodega

What we know:

Acosta had been identified by police as the suspected gunman in the shooting of a customer inside the 149 Grill & Deli at East 149th Street and Walton Avenue in the West Concourse section of the Bronx.

The shooting happened around 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Surveillance video showed a gunman opening fire shortly after entering the bodega, then going behind the counter and taking cash from the register, according to prior police information.

The 33-year-old customer was shot in the chest and later died at Lincoln Hospital.

Separate Brooklyn homicide case

What's next:

Police had also said Acosta was wanted in the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man inside a building on Rockaway Avenue in Brooklyn.

The NYPD has not released additional information about the arrest.

The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD and prior FOX 5 NY reporting.

New YorkCrime and Public Safety