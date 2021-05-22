Jersey City shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

article

Gunfire in a New Jersey city killed two people and wounded four others, authorities said.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office said Jersey City police received multiple reports of gunfire shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. Responding officers found six people, all Jersey City residents, with gunshot wounds.

Randolph Black Jr., 25, had a gunshot wound to the torso and was pronounced dead minutes later at Jersey City Medical Center, prosecutors said. Jason Crutcher, 26, had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities and died about an hour later at the hospital, they said.

Three men, aged 25, 26 and 35, and a 20-year-old woman were taken to hospitals and listed in stable condition, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said no arrests were immediately made. Anyone with information was asked to contact the prosecutor's office.

NJ.com reported that police were seeking at least two shooters and were looking for a gray sport utility vehicle that drove away from the area the wrong way down a one-way street.

Jersey City, second to Newark in population in the Garden State, is across the Hudson River from New York City.

