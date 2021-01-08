Jersey City, Newark schools to remain fully remote through mid-April

article

Public schools in Newark and Jersey City will continue offering remote instruction through mid-April, both districts announced Friday.

Jersey City will continue remote learning through April 21.

"Due to the high COVID-19 transmission rate, students enrolled in the Jersey City Public Schools will remain in Phase I of remote learning through April 21, 2021. The District will release new information within the next week," the district posted to its website.

A hybrid model will be used beginning April 12 in Newark.

"Remote Operation of the schools and Central Office will continue until January 11, 2021. Remote Instruction (full-time) will continue for all students until April 12, 2021," read a statement on the district website.

More information regarding both districts' plans will be announced in the weeks to come.