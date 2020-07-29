Jennifer Aniston shares photo of friend hospitalized with COVID-19 to encourage fans to wear a mask

article

Jennifer Aniston shared the personal story of a friend dealing with COVID-19 in an effort to encourage people to wear masks and to take the pandemic seriously.

The “Friends” actress on Sunday took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of a friend named Kevin who was laid up in the hospital. In the image’s caption, Aniston notes that the photo was taken in April during his a serious battle with COVID-19 despite being in otherwise good health. She shared that he has since recovered.

“This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real,” the star began her caption. “We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.”

Aniston concluded her post by encouraging people to think about their own friends and family and what they’re willing to do for them during this crisis.

“Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages,” she wrote.

The post also came along with a shot of Aniston and her former sitcom co-star, Courteney Cox taking a selfie wearing matching blue masks.

This isn’t the first time that Aniston has used her Instagram to advocate for people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases continue to spike throughout the United States.

