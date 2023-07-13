Jarrell Garris' death ruled a homicide

The police shooting of Jarrell Garris was ruled a homicide by the Westchester County Medical Examiner on Thursday, spurring dozens of Garris' close friend and family members to take to the streets of New Rochelle in a heartfelt march seeking justice.

The procession made its way to the New Rochelle Police Department, where community engagement officers stood ready to greet the grieving crowd and facilitate a dialogue.

Garris was shot and killed on July 3 after police were called to New Rochelle Farms supermarket for a man stealing fruit.

Body cam video shows Jarrell resisting arrest in a scuffle with cops before the video freezes. Police say Garris reached for an officer’s gun, which prompted Detective Steven Conn to fire his weapon.

"I want Officer Conn to be indicted for what he did to my brother," said Jarell's sister, Tiona Garris.

The Affiliated Police Associations of Westchester, which represents nearly 50 law enforcement labor organizations throughout Westchester, says that Jarell Garris had a lengthy criminal past with multiple arrests and convictions.

"I don’t want to remember him by how they try to paint a picture of him. He had a heart of gold. He was a respectful person who just had a mental illness" said Tiona Garris.

The APA says that "the simple yet tragic fact is that Detective Conn’s actions were made necessary by the actions of Jarrell Garris and had he not taken swift and decisive action, we could be mourning the death of multiple police officers."