Japan fans clean up stadium after huge World Cup win

Their team had just upset Germany in their first match at the World Cup and Japan's fans stayed to clean up the stadium.

Japan had scored late goals Wednesday to help Japan come from behind and upset Germany 2-1.

"I believe it’s a historic moment, a historic victory. If I think about the development of Japanese soccer, thinking of players, for them this was a big surprise," said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.

A Japanese fan clears rubbish from the stands during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

It was the first competitive meeting between the two nations.

The match was played a day after Argentina's 2-1 upset loss to Saudi Arabia.

It was only the third time Germany had lost its tournament-opening game after defeats against Algeria in 1982 and Mexico in 2018.

Japan will next play Costa Rica on Sunday.

Japan is appearing in its seventh straight World Cup and is looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

This is not the first time we’ve seen Japanese fans clean up after a game.

"Samurai Blue" supporters swept trash and cleaned rows and seats in the stadium after the 2019 Woman’s World Cup in France.

Fans also cleaned the stadium during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Not only that, the Japanese men’s team cleaned their own locker room and even left a thank-you note in Russian.