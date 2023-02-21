Teen volleyball player loses legs in crash caused by unlicensed driver

article

A high school volleyball player lost both of her legs when a driver allegedly drove through a yield sign and struck another car that struck the girl while walking back to her hotel after a tournament in St. Louis.

Janae Edmondson, 16, suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

KMOV reported that both of her legs had to be amputated.

Daniel Riley, was arrested for assault, armed criminal action, and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Video shared by Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis showed the car he was allegedly driving go through a yield sign at an intersection before hitting the other car.

Edmondson's team, Mid TN Volleyball Club, posted a message on Facebook saying: "The whole club loves Janae and values her athletic gifts, toughness, determination, and perseverance. These are things she will need in great measure during the long recovery that lies ahead."

Janae Edmondson

The team set up a GoFundMe account will be established to help the Edmondson family with medical bills and other financial needs.