3rd suspect arrested in Bronx gang-related shooting

The Brief James Lackard, the third suspect wanted in connection with a gang-related shooting in the Bronx, is in custody. Lackard turned himself in on Thursday morning. The NYPD arrested his son, Chase Lackard, and his son's mother, Jennifer Lackard, on Tuesday in connection with the shooting.



The third suspect wanted in connection with a gang-related shooting outside a Bronx courthouse is in custody.

What we know:

James Lackard turned himself in on Thursday morning and was set to face arraignment in the afternoon.

The NYPD arrested his son, Chase Lackard, and his son's mother, Jennifer Lackard, on Tuesday in connection with the shooting and charged them with attempted murder.

Jennifer Lackard was the Mount Vernon Police Department's deputy commissioner of wellness. She was fired shortly after her arrest.

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The Bronx District Attorney has reported that Jennifer Lackard posted her bail earlier today, August 6.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Chase Lackard opened fire at an alleged rival gang member, but did not hit anyone, during the shooting on June 29.

According to the prosecutors, Chase Lackard's parents drove him to the Bronx Criminal Courthouse on the morning of June 29. He went inside, then came back downstairs and got into a Chrysler Pacifica with his parents, according to officials. The minivan then circled the area at least four times.

Prosecutors said Chase Lackard then briefly got out of the minivan and looked toward a breezeway. He allegedly got back into the van and fired on a rival gang member.

What they're saying:

"The rear driver's side window is rolled down, and numerous shots are discharged from that window. We then observed the father who was driving, James Lackard, during the time of the shooting, change seats with Jennifer Lackard, who then gets into the driver's seat and the vehicle is then driven back to their residence," said Bronx Assistant District Attorney Keturah Ladd. "It appears based on our investigation that he purposely brought a change of clothes and that he changed his clothes post-shooting to evade police."

No one was injured in the shooting.