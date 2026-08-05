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Ex-Mount Vernon police official was getaway driver in Bronx gang-related shooting, prosecutors say

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FOX 5 NY
Bronx
Published August 5, 2026 1:21 PM EDT
Published August 5, 2026 1:21 PM EDT
Mt. Vernon PD deputy commissioner, son charged in Bronx shooting
Mt. Vernon PD deputy commissioner, son charged in Bronx shooting

Mt. Vernon PD deputy commissioner, son charged in Bronx shooting

Prosecutors charged Jennifer Lackard, her son, and her son's father with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the Bronx. FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en has the latest.

The Brief

    • Jennifer Lackard, an ex-Mount Vernon police official, acted as a getaway driver during a gang-related shooting in the Bronx, according to prosecutors.
    • An indictment alleges Lackard helped plan a hit on a rival gang with her 20-year-old son, Chase Lackard. Both were charged with attempted murder.
    • Police said Chase Lackard's father was also being sought in the case.

NEW YORK - A former Mount Vernon deputy police commissioner acted as a getaway driver during a gang-related shooting in the Bronx that led to her and her son's arrest for attempted murder, according to prosecutors. 

What we know:

An indictment alleges Jennifer Lackard, who was fired Tuesday from the Mount Vernon Police Department, helped plan a hit on a rival gang with her 20-year-old son, Chase Lackard, as the gunman. 

Police said Chase Lackard was a member of the so-called "Slutty Gang."

Son of former NY police official in court for attempted murder charges
Son of former NY police official in court for attempted murder charges

Son of former NY police official in court for attempted murder charges

Chase Lacquert, 20, appeared in court Wednesday for his arraignment following a gang-related shooting near a Bronx courthouse. HIs mother, a high-ranking New York cop is accused of being the getaway driver.

According to the indictment, he fired a semiautomatic weapon out the window of a car that his mother was driving during the shooting outside the Bronx Criminal Courthouse on June 29. 

No one was injured in the shooting, police said. 

What we don't know:

It's unknown how Jennifer Lackard came to be hired as the Mount Vernon Police Department's deputy commissioner of wellness. 

Dig deeper:

Police said Chase Lackard's father was also being sought in the case.

A source told FOX 5 NY he may have fled out of the state. 

Read the indictment

The Source: This article includes details from an indictment filed in the Bronx. 

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