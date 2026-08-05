Ex-Mount Vernon police official was getaway driver in Bronx gang-related shooting, prosecutors say

The Brief Jennifer Lackard, an ex-Mount Vernon police official, acted as a getaway driver during a gang-related shooting in the Bronx, according to prosecutors. An indictment alleges Lackard helped plan a hit on a rival gang with her 20-year-old son, Chase Lackard. Both were charged with attempted murder. Police said Chase Lackard's father was also being sought in the case.



A former Mount Vernon deputy police commissioner acted as a getaway driver during a gang-related shooting in the Bronx that led to her and her son's arrest for attempted murder, according to prosecutors.

What we know:

An indictment alleges Jennifer Lackard, who was fired Tuesday from the Mount Vernon Police Department, helped plan a hit on a rival gang with her 20-year-old son, Chase Lackard, as the gunman.

Police said Chase Lackard was a member of the so-called "Slutty Gang."

According to the indictment, he fired a semiautomatic weapon out the window of a car that his mother was driving during the shooting outside the Bronx Criminal Courthouse on June 29.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

What we don't know:

It's unknown how Jennifer Lackard came to be hired as the Mount Vernon Police Department's deputy commissioner of wellness.

Dig deeper:

Police said Chase Lackard's father was also being sought in the case.

A source told FOX 5 NY he may have fled out of the state.

Read the indictment