Ex-Mount Vernon police official was getaway driver in Bronx gang-related shooting, prosecutors say
NEW YORK - A former Mount Vernon deputy police commissioner acted as a getaway driver during a gang-related shooting in the Bronx that led to her and her son's arrest for attempted murder, according to prosecutors.
What we know:
An indictment alleges Jennifer Lackard, who was fired Tuesday from the Mount Vernon Police Department, helped plan a hit on a rival gang with her 20-year-old son, Chase Lackard, as the gunman.
Police said Chase Lackard was a member of the so-called "Slutty Gang."
According to the indictment, he fired a semiautomatic weapon out the window of a car that his mother was driving during the shooting outside the Bronx Criminal Courthouse on June 29.
No one was injured in the shooting, police said.
What we don't know:
It's unknown how Jennifer Lackard came to be hired as the Mount Vernon Police Department's deputy commissioner of wellness.
Dig deeper:
Police said Chase Lackard's father was also being sought in the case.
A source told FOX 5 NY he may have fled out of the state.
Read the indictment
The Source: This article includes details from an indictment filed in the Bronx.