Mount Vernon police official fired following arrest in Bronx shooting investigation

The Brief Mount Vernon fired Jennifer Lackard, a deputy police commissioner, on Tuesday following her arrest for attempted murder in New York City. Lackard, 49, was arrested in connection with a late-night shooting in the Bronx on June 29, the NYPD said. The City of Mount Vernon said the charges are unrelated to Lackard's conduct within the police department



Mount Vernon fired Jennifer Lackard, a deputy police commissioner, on Tuesday following her arrest in a New York City shooting investigation.

What we know:

Lackard, 49, was charged with attempted murder and more than a dozen other counts related to a late-night shooting on June 29 in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

Another suspect, Chase Lackard, 20, was also charged in the case.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the City of Mount Vernon said it was aware of the charges filed by the Bronx County District Attorney’s Office against Lackard, the police department's deputy commissioner of wellness, and her employment was terminated "effective immediately."

"The allegations are unrelated to her duties with the Mount Vernon Police Department and do not stem from any conduct associated with the Department or the performance of her official responsibilities," the city's statement said. "The Mount Vernon Police Department remains fully committed to its nationally recognized Wellness Unit. The department will continue to operate without interruption, and the critical wellness services and support it provides to our officers, civilian employees, their families and the community at large will continue as part of the Department's ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of its workforce."

Dig deeper:

Lackard's arrest comes more than a month after the shooting investigation began.

The NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired in the area of East 162 Street and Grand Avenue in the 44 Precinct at 11:57 p.m. on June 29.

According to police, officers were told an unidentified individual fired at a group of people and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

There were no injuries, according to investigators.