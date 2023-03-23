Expand / Collapse search

Submerged cache of rifles, handguns found in Jamaica Bay

Jamaica
At least a dozen guns appeared to have been recovered. (NYPD)

JAMAICA BAY - A cache of large guns was found submerged in Jamaica Bay following a tip by a "concerned" citizen, the NYPD said.

According to police, divers with the Emergency Response Detectives Unit of the NYPD Special Operations team dove into the water Wednesday and retrieved the weapons. 

At least a dozen guns appeared to have been recovered, including what looks like three rifles.

There is no word yet on who alerted police, or who may have dumped the weapons.